Heavy rain turns lucky for man as cash washes into his home, internet calls it ‘God’s plan’

An unexpected incident took place during heavy rains when several notes washed up inside a man’s house after heavy rains. The internet is having a gala time trying to guess where did the money come from.





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Money washed up at a man’s house amid heavy rains. Image Credit: memeinions.in/screengrab





Most of us have heard of the term ‘raining money,’ but for a man in India, the term came true literally when a bunch of cash landed at his home during a flood. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where different-coloured notes can be seen entering his home along with flood waters.

What did the video reveal?

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media platform Instagram, catching the attention of online users. The video showed flood waters entering a man’s house. But what caught everyone’s attention is the amount of cash and colourful notes that the water brought with it.

India.com could not verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Internet reactions

The video has garnered a lot of views on social media. While some users called it ‘God’s plan’, others speculated about where the money may have come from. One user wrote, “This is called cash flow.” Meanwhile, another wrote, I want to live at ground floor for this.”

A third user wrote, “Paisa khud chalkar aayega was real (Money will come to you was real).” Another user wrote, “It’s raining money.”

Rains in India

Rains have been lashing parts of India, with cities like Mumbai, Gurugram and others witnessing traffic disruptions, flooding and waterlogging. The national capital witnessed intermittent rainfall throughout Thursday, bringing a sharp fall in temperatures and ending days of oppressive heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department, daytime temperatures dropped by nearly five to six degrees Celsius as rain-bearing clouds covered the city.

The weather office has issued an Orange Alert for the city, forecasting cloudy skies, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour. Mumbai continues to witness one of its wettest monsoon seasons in recent history. Persistent heavy rain has affected daily life across the financial capital, inundating roads, disrupting suburban railway services and causing delays to several flights. Meteorological records show that Mumbai received nearly 1,240 millimetres of rainfall between June 1 and July 7, the highest rainfall recorded during the period in the last 27 years.

Also Read | Assam on high alert: Floods damage houses, train services hit, CM Himanta monitors situation

The weather department has issued an Orange Alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, eastern Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Yellow Alerts remain in force for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and the Gangetic plains of West Bengal.