Good news for fans of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India in Delhi, BCCI is set to create HISTORY

Afghanistan are set to host India in India for the first time in their history in a T20I series in September ahead of Asian Games 2026.





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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Team India are set to be seen in a T20I series in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)





India vs Afghanistan 2026 T20: Team India and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fans in New Delhi are in for a treat ahead of the Asian Games 2026 in September. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to announce a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan – with the Afghans as hosts – which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

It will be the first time in history that Afghanistan will hosts India in India. The Afghans have used grounds in Lucknow, Dehradun and Greater Noida as their home grounds but never hosted India in any of those matches.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are set to host India in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi with matches scheduled to take place on September 13, 15 and 17. The series will be followed by India’s participation in Asian Games 2026 which is set to begin on September 24, according to a ESPNCricinfo report.

Shreyas Iyer’s side will play in this series against the Afghans after Team India complete their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next month. The second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo is set to end on August 27.

Why is Afghanistan hosting India – in India? – Afghanistan will get these benefits as the official host: – Official home series status

– Broadcasting rights

– Sponsorship & commercial revenue (as per agreement) – Greater role in scheduling and organizing the series -… https://t.co/5YBoTmVOdA — manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) July 24, 2026

It will be a great opportunity for Indian cricket fans to catch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action in Delhi. Sooryavanshi scored his maiden fifty at the age of 15 in the 1st T20 vs Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Team India had earlier hosted Afghanistan in a one-off Test and three-match ODI series last month after the IPL 2026 season. The Afghans failed to win any matches in any of these games.

Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan team have not played in any T20 matches since the T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year. They had won a couple of matches in the league stages of the T20 World Cup but failed to qualify for the Super 8 stages.

India, on the other hand, have lost 6 out of 8 matches they have played in the T20I format since winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title. The Indians have never lost a T20I match to Afganistan, winning 8 games and 1 ending in a no-result.

The last T20I match between the two sides came in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stages. Team India had won that match by 48 runs en route to winning the title under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.