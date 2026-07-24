Manipal Hospital Salt Lake Celebrates World Brain Day Through the Healing Power of Music

By Shalini Saha :- To mark World Brain Day, Manipal Hospital Salt Lake, a unit of one of India’s largest healthcare providers, the Manipal Hospitals Group, organised a special awareness session highlighting the role of music in supporting neurological health. Bringing together patients, caregivers and clinicians, the session explored how music can complement medical treatment and aid recovery from neurological disorders. The session was led by Prof. Dr. Ansu Sen, Senior Consultant – Neurology, along with Dr. Subhajit Paul, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospital Salt Lake, who shared insights into the growing role of music therapy in neurological care.

The event was also graced by Chief Guest Ms. Alokananda Roy, renowned dancer, actress and social activist, alongside Dr. Shamik Pal, singer and economist; Mr. Asish Giri, Director, Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC); Dr. Tanya Das, scientist and singer; Mr. Samarpan Sengupta, film director; Mr. Binayak Sen, engineer and musician; and Mr. Subhasis Mitra, engineer and singer. Together, they added to the spirit of the celebration, highlighting the powerful role of music in promoting healing and holistic neurological care.

Neurological disorders are among the leading causes of disability worldwide, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that nearly one in three people will experience a neurological condition during their lifetime. Research shows that music therapy can stimulate different areas of the brain, support neuroplasticity, and help improve speech, movement, memory and emotional wellbeing in people recovering from stroke, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions. The session highlighted how music can serve as an effective complementary therapy alongside conventional neurological treatment.

Sharing his insights, Prof. Dr. Ansu Sen said, “The brain responds to music in extraordinary ways by activating regions responsible for movement, memory, language and emotions. Scientific evidence has shown that music can stimulate neural pathways, promote neuroplasticity, reduce stress and anxiety, and support cognitive and emotional well-being, making it a valuable complementary tool in neurological rehabilitation. While music therapy is not a replacement for medical treatment, it can significantly enhance recovery and improve patients’ overall quality of life. Music speaks to the soul in a way that words often cannot. Through melody, rhythm and movement, it has the remarkable ability to comfort, heal and reconnect people with themselves. It is heartening to see healthcare institutions embracing music not merely as an art form, but as an evidence-based therapeutic ally in the journey towards healing, hope and recovery.”

Dr. Subhajit Paul added, “Modern neurological care goes beyond medicines and procedures. Integrating evidence-based complementary therapies such as music therapy can help reduce patients’ anxiety, encourage active participation in rehabilitation and foster meaningful engagement, ultimately supporting better long-term outcomes. At the same time, raising awareness about brain health, recognising early warning signs and seeking timely medical intervention are equally critical, as early diagnosis and comprehensive care can significantly improve recovery and quality of life.”

The World Brain Day initiative reflects Manipal Hospital Salt Lake’s commitment to holistic, patient-centred neurological care. By bringing together healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers, the hospital aims to raise awareness about brain health while highlighting the growing role of music in supporting recovery and improving quality of life.