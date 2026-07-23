Sunfeast Marie Light Drives Vitamin D Awareness with ‘Surya Vardaan’ initiative at Puri Rath Yatra





By Shalini Saha, 23 July 2026: Despite being blessed with abundant sunshine, Vitamin D deficiency continues to affect millions of Indians, often going unnoticed due to limited awareness. Continuing its meaningful association with Odisha’s culture, Sunfeast Marie Light launched Sunfeast Surya Vardaan, a Vitamin D awareness initiative. The initiative is built on Sunfeast Marie Light’s long-standing association with the Sun and its proposition of ‘Goodness of Vitamin D’.







As one of Odisha’s largest cultural congregations, Rath Yatra offered Sunfeast Marie Light a powerful platform to disseminate its message on Vitamin D at scale. With the thought “Har Kiran Mein Chhupa Hai Vitamin D Ka Vardaan”, the brand encouraged devotees and families to become more aware of their Vitamin D requirement.







The campaign came alive through a strong on-ground and online presence. At Puri Rath Yatra, Surya Sahayaks interacted with devotees, assisted them in taking a 2-minute Vitamin D requirement check and shared educational material creating awareness about Vitamin D deficiency. Select participants were also offered free Vitamin D medical tests, enabling the initiative to translate awareness into meaningful action. The campaign was further amplified online, where consumers could take a WhatsApp-based test by answering simple behavioural questions around sunlight exposure, outdoor routines and Vitamin D awareness.







Mr. Suraj Kathuria, VP and Head of Marketing – Biscuits, Foods Division ITC Ltd, said: “Odisha’s enduring relationship with the Sun provided a meaningful starting point for us to spark conversations around Vitamin D. Through Surya Vardaan, our endeavour has been to make Vitamin D awareness simple and relevant for consumers. Combining technology, community engagement and the scale of Rath Yatra, we encouraged people to better understand their Vitamin D needs and take informed steps towards their well-being like spending time in the Sun and making Sunfeast Marie Light with Vitamin D a part of their everyday tea-time.”







Archita Sahu, renowned Odia film actress and the brand’s ambassador in Odisha, said: “As an Odia, Rath Yatra is very close to my heart. I’m happy to be part of Sunfeast Marie Light’s Surya Vardaan initiative, which encouraged people to understand their Vitamin D requirement. I urge everyone to take this 2-minute Vitamin D requirement check.”







With the second edition of Surya Vardaan, Sunfeast Marie Light continues to demonstrate how brands can transform cultural moments into meaningful platforms for consumer awareness, strengthening its association with Odisha while encouraging awareness around Vitamin D and everyday well-being.































