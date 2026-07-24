Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 1: CM Vijay’s final film beats Dhurandhar and Chhaava; earns Rs 78 crore

Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 1: Vijay’s swansong opens at Rs 41 crore in India, becomes his fourth-biggest opener – Check the complete list.





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Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan (PC: Twitter)





Jana Nayagan box office collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, has opened to a strong response at the Indian box office. Released on July 23, the H. Vinoth directorial witnessed packed theatres across Tamil Nadu, Mumbai, Bangalore and several other southern states, with fans turning the release into a celebration. While the film fell short of the lofty expectations of a Rs 100 crore opening, it still registered one of the biggest openings of the year and outperformed several recent blockbusters.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 41 crore (India net) on its opening day across all languages.

Jana Nayagan Day 1 box office collection

Tamil: Rs 36.50 crore

Telugu: Rs 2.75 crore

Hindi: Rs 1.75 crore

Total India Net: Rs 41 crore

The film was screened in over 13,000 shows across the country. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 48.27 crore, while it has reportedly earned Rs 30 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 78.27 crore on Day 1.

Jana Nayagan Beats Dhurandhar and Chhaava

Despite missing the Rs 100 crore opening predicted by some trade circles, Jana Nayagan comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of two major Hindi releases.

Jana Nayagan: Rs 41 crore

Chhaava: Rs 33.10 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 28.60 crore

With this, Vijay’s farewell film has emerged as one of the strongest opening-day performers of 2026.

Jana Nayagan is Fourth biggest opening of Vijay’s career

The film has also entered Vijay’s list of biggest openers in India. While it couldn’t surpass Leo, Beast or The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), it overtook Sarkar to claim the fourth spot.

Vijay’s Top 5 opening-day collections (India Net)

Leo – Rs 64.8 crore Beast – Rs 49.3 crore The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) – Rs 44 crore Jana Nayagan – Rs 41 crore Sarkar – Rs 35.65 crore

Jana Nayagan had generated enormous buzz before release. Advance bookings reportedly crossed Rs 28 crore, making it one of the biggest pre-sales for a Tamil film this year. The film enjoyed houseful shows across Tamil Nadu, while Kerala and Karnataka also recorded excellent occupancy. However, the response in the Hindi belt remained relatively modest.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career. The political action drama stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in pivotal roles. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Raghav.