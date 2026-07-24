Jana Nayagan: Ravi Mohan celebrates Thalapathy Vijay’s final film with fans in theatre; video goes viral

A video of Ravi Mohan enjoying Jana Nayagan alongside fans has become a talking point online. The actor’s energetic response during the screening added to the excitement surrounding Vijay’s much-awaited film.





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Ravi Mohan cheers for CM Vijay as he watches the film with fans (PC: Twitter)





The excitement surrounding Jana Nayagan continues to dominate social media and cinema halls across Tamil Nadu. While audiences gathered in huge numbers to celebrate what is widely believed to be Thalapathy Vijay‘s final film before entering full-time politics, one familiar face also joined the celebrations. Actor Ravi Mohan watched the film with fans at a Chennai theatre and his energetic reaction during Vijay’s entry sequence quickly caught everyone’s attention. Videos from the screening have now gone viral, showing Ravi cheering alongside moviegoers and enjoying the festive atmosphere created by Vijay’s loyal fan base.

Ravi Mohan joins fans for Jana Nayagan screening

Ravi Mohan chose to experience Jana Nayagan in the middle of enthusiastic fans instead of attending a private screening. The actor was spotted sitting in the last row of Chennai’s iconic Vetri Theatre enjoying the film with the audience.

As Vijay made his grand entry on screen Ravi Mohan stood out among the cheering crowd by clapping enthusiastically and whistling along with fans. The theatre erupted with loud celebrations creating an electrifying atmosphere that reflected the excitement surrounding Vijay’s latest release. After the screening Ravi spent time outside the theatre taking selfies with fans who had gathered to meet him before leaving the venue.

See Ravi Mohan’s viral video here

Grand celebrations marked the film’s release

When Jana Nayagan finally arrived in theatres on July 23 fans celebrated the occasion on a massive scale. Several cinema halls across Chennai also hosted special events featuring cultural performances music laser displays and drone shows.

Large crowds gathered outside popular theatres including Woodlands and Casino where fans danced sang and welcomed Vijay’s film with extraordinary enthusiasm. The celebrations reflected the emotional connection many fans have with the actor especially because the film is expected to be his final project before focusing on politics.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay in the lead role alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

The film was originally scheduled for release on January 9, 2026 but was postponed because of issues related to certification. It also faced a major setback when an unauthorised copy surfaced online months before its theatrical release leading the makers to initiate legal action against those involved in sharing pirated content.

Jana Nayagan’s box office performance

Despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews from critics Jana Nayagan recorded a solid opening at the box office. The film collected around Rs 41 crore net in India on its first day while its worldwide opening reached approximately Rs 78 crore.

Industry expectations had suggested that the film could cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India on its opening day similar to blockbuster Tamil releases such as cult classic Leo (Rs 64.80 crore) Thalaivar Rajinikanth‘s Coolie (Rs 65 crore) and 2.0 (Rs 60.25 crore). Although it fell short of those figures the film continues to attract audiences and its performance over the coming days will determine how far it can go at the box office.