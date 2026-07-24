No more ignoring traffic fines: Pending challans may block your RC and driving licence

Pending traffic fines may soon become a bigger concern for vehicle owners as the government proposes stricter challan rules. Unpaid e-challans could affect access to DL and RC-related services. Know what the draft says and how to make online payments.





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if a confirmed e-challan remains unpaid, a “Not to be Transacted” status will be marked against the vehicle’s registration record. Representational image





Vehicle owners may face tougher action for unpaid traffic fines, as the central government has issued draft rules to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. As per the draft proposal, if an e-challan is neither paid nor challenged within the specified period, vehicle owners may lose access to certain services related to their driving licence and registration certificate. The rules are currently under consideration and are not yet in force.

What will happen if the challan is not paid?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed that if a confirmed e-challan remains unpaid, a “Not to be Transacted” status will be marked against the vehicle’s registration record.

Under the proposed system, pending challans could block access to various vehicle-related services such as RC updates, licence renewals and other transport department work. Vehicle owners or licence holders will be notified about unpaid challans through digital notifications.

Also Read | Got an E-Challan? UP Traffic Police shares safe ways to pay

What will happen to the vehicle?

While the proposed rules do not mention direct vehicle seizure, authorities may take strict action against habitual violators who keep driving with unpaid challans. In extreme cases, this could include vehicle seizure.

In which cases is the rule not applicable?

According to the government, restrictions will not be imposed in cases where a challan matter is under consideration by a court or competent authority. Owners can also continue paying vehicle taxes despite having a pending challan.

How will a hearing to be fixed?

The draft rules require all state governments to create an online platform for handling traffic challan disputes within six months of implementation. The platform will allow people to attend hearings through video conferencing as well.

The proposed rules state that authorities must pass an order within 30 days of completing the hearing. Any appeals filed in the matter will also have to be disposed of within 30 days, failing which officials may be fined between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

Also Read | Accidentally received a traffic challan? Here’s how you can respond

What happens if you repeat mistake?

Under the proposed rules, electronic traffic warnings will be stored in records and may be taken into account if the same person commits another traffic violation later. The draft also includes an online process for registering vehicles that are scrapped, completely damaged, or moved out of the country.

How to pay challan?

Here are some steps on how to pay the traffic challan