'Such activities can...': Delhi University asks students, faculty to avoid Jantar Mantar protests; cites safety, legal risks

The University of Delhi on Thursday released a public advisory urging students, faculty members, and staff to avoid participating in any unauthorised gatherings or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.





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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters hold a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)





New Delhi: As protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue in the national capital, the University of Delhi on Thursday released a strong advisory urging students, faculty members, and staff to avoid participating in any unauthorised gatherings or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. Sharing the advisory on X, the university cautioned students and faculty against joining any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, and may invite legal action.

The University of Delhi said, “Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation.”

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gave a nationwide call for peaceful protests on July 24 and urged people to hold demonstrations in every district as it rejected the government’s offer for talks, insisting any dialogue should be held only at a neutral venue. It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on action against paper leaks did not address the issue of accountability or its main demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET paper leak.

Peaceful protest in Mumbai in support of Sonam Sir and the students. Date: Friday, 24 July

Location: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

Time: 4:00 PM https://t.co/Zc1gC8MnME — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 23, 2026

The government made another appeal for talks with Union minister Jitendra Singh saying a meeting to resolve the issues can be held either at Union Health Minister JP Nadda’s official residence or at his office.