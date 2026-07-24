According to India Meteorological Department, Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik, is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Friday. The weather department has also sounded a risk of floods in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri.





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Maharashtra Weather: IMD warns of flash flood, heavy rain – Check forecast for Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Nagpur | Image: ANI





Maharashtra Weather: Monsoon activity is expected to intensify across northwestern, central and adjoining north peninsular India, as well as eastern and northeastern states until Monday, July 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall and a risk of floods in parts of western India. Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall today.