Delhi water supply hit on July 25, 26: Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Tilak Nagar, Khyala among areas to face disruption; check full list

According to the DJB, water supply will be unavailable or available at low pressure in the affected areas from the morning of July 25, 2026, until the morning of July 26, 2026.





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Attention, please, Delhiites! Several parts of the national capital are set to face a major water supply disruption on July 25 and 26, 2026. According to the DJB, water supply will be unavailable or available at low pressure in the affected areas from the morning of July 25, 2026, until the morning of July 26, 2026.

The water cut will be due to interconnection work at two locations in Khyala Main—near Punjabi Bagh Club and MCD Janmashtami Ground near Moti Nagar Red Light.

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Jal Board said, “Due to interconnection work at two locations in Khyala Main—near Punjabi Bagh Club and MCD Janmashtami Ground near Moti Nagar Red Light—water supply will be unavailable or available at low pressure in the affected areas from the morning of July 25, 2026, until the morning of July 26, 2026.”

“Residents of the affected areas are urged to store adequate water and use it judiciously. In case of need, contact the Water Emergency Numbers and the Delhi Jal Board Helpline 1916 for water tankers,” the Delhi Jal Board stated.

The Delhi Police said, “Due to interconnection work of newly laid 900 mm dia Khyala main at 2 locations, i.e. near Punjabi Bagh Club opposite Shamshan Ghat and at Punjabi Bagh MCD Janmashtami Ground near Moti Nagar Red Light, the water supply in the following areas will not be available or will be at low pressure from the morning of 25.07.2026 to the morning of 26.07.2026.”