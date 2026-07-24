Bad news for Ramayana fans! Ranbir Kapoor’s film trailer postponed due to Sony Pictures global release deal

Ramayana trailer launch postponed: Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor’s film won’t release today.





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Ramayana





Fans waiting for the public release of Ramayana’s trailer will have to wait a little longer. Just hours before its scheduled launch on July 24, producer Namit Malhotra announced that the trailer has been postponed after the makers signed a major international distribution deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Sharing the update on social media, Malhotra revealed that the film will now receive a global release through Sony Pictures Entertainment. Calling it a dream come true, he said the partnership marks a historic milestone for Indian cinema.

“Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” he wrote.

According to the producer, the trailer’s release has been delayed so it can be launched as part of a worldwide promotional campaign. Namit further said the collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment will help present Ramayana to international audiences on the scale of a major Hollywood production.

“In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people around the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm,” he added.

Thanking fans for their continued support, the producer concluded his note by expressing gratitude to everyone who believed in the project and encouraged the younger generation to preserve India’s cultural legacy.

The trailer was earlier expected to be released worldwide on July 24 after being showcased to select media and fans in Delhi and later at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to release during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2027.