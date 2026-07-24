Pooja Bhatt slams Delhi University’s advisory asking students to avoid Jantar Mantar protest: ‘Conspiracy of silence’

Pooja Bhatt says students’ safety is at risk if their voices are suppressed, criticises DU advisory on Twitter. Check her post.





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Pooja Bhatt





Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has criticised the University of Delhi (DU) after it advised students to stay away from the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar. Reacting to the advisory, she said educational institutions should encourage students to express their views instead of discouraging them from speaking up.

On Thursday, Delhi University issued a public advisory asking students and faculty not to participate in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The university warned that joining unlawful gatherings could lead to legal action and might affect students’ safety, academic progress and future career opportunities. It also cautioned students against fake and misleading content circulating on social media.

Responding to the advisory on X (formerly Twitter), Pooja Bhatt shared a screenshot of the university’s statement and questioned its approach. “The students’ safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence,” she wrote.

The students safety is more in jeopardy if their voices are suppressed. If we are truly invested in their future, we must support their right to speak out rather than maintain a conspiracy of silence. https://t.co/SB9IcHiRvb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 23, 2026

The protests at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have drawn thousands of students demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak. Similar demonstrations have also taken place in cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The CJP has maintained that the protest will continue until the minister resigns. Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan has rejected the allegations and accused the Congress party of using students for political purposes.

In a related development, educator Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike, which he had been observing in solidarity with the students, after more than 20 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that those accused in the NEET paper leak case have been arrested and that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure a speedy trial.