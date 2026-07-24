Sonam Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike since 26 days. He broke his indefinite hunger strike after central government’s assurance that no legal action would be taken against the Jantar Mantar protesters.





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PM Modi’s message to Sonam Wangchuk as he ends 26-day hunger strike, says ‘follow doctor’s advice, regain weight’ | Image: ANI





Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Wednesday night after the central government’s assurance that no legal action would be taken against the students who were protesting at Jantar Mantar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his midnight message, urged the activist to follow a routine as per doctor’s advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “I urge Sonam ji to follow his routine as per the doctors’ advice and regain his old weight as soon as possible.”

“I pray to the Lord that Sonam ji remains healthy,” he added.

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh at Medanata hospital.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.

“Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vitillant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere,” Wangchuk said.

Earlier, PM Modi on Thursday promised that “more strict” action would be taken against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. he said, “I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts.”

The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering protests inside and outside the House.

Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, “More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!”

In the video, Modi said, “Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful. And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail,” he said.

PM said, “Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced. News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country.”

Stressing that the government was not stopping there, PM Modi said, “However, we are not among those who are satisfied with just that. And therefore, today I have issued directions to the departments to set up Fast-Track Courts. The departments worked tirelessly and, late last night, provided me with a draft. This draft, which includes provisions for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishments, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow,” he said.

(with ANI inputs)