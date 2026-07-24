The Times of Bengal

‘Thanks to everybody’: PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video

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‘Thanks to everybody’: PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video.

“Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions”, PM Modi wrot






'Thanks to everybody': PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video

PM Modi


‘Thanks to everybody’: PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video.

“Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions”, PM Modi wrote in the post.



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