‘Thanks to everybody’: PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video.



“Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions”, PM Modi wrot





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PM Modi





‘Thanks to everybody’: PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video.

“Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions”, PM Modi wrote in the post.