Indian killed in attack on commercial ship passing through Black Sea: MEA

The MEA said the commercial vessel was carrying three Indian nationals at the time of the attack on Saturday. According to the ministry, two of them are safe.





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An Indian was killed in the Black Sea. Representational image





The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that an Indian citizen lost his life in an attack on a commercial vessel transiting through Russian waters in the Black Sea on July 18.

The fresh incident comes to light days after the MEA said four Indians were among 10 killed in an attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Ukraine on July 19.

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“It has come to our attention that on July 18, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals,” the MEA said.

“As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The other two Indian nationals on board are reported to be safe,” it said in a statement.

Indian Mission in Russia reached out to authorities

The MEA said the Indian mission in Russia has reached out to the relevant authorities and is making efforts to extend all possible assistance to the affected family.

“India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats,” it said.

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“India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce,” the MEA added.

New Delhi summoned the Russian Charge d’affaires on Tuesday following the killing of the four Indians in the strike on the MV Golden Leo vessel on July 19.