The Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony was held at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow on Thursday night.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/watch-commonwealth-games-2026-off-of-grand-start-in-glasgow-king-charles-iii-opens-event-8482765/ Copy









India’s Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain at CWG 2026 opening ceremony in Glasgow. (Photo: IANS)





The OVO Hydro turned into a kaleidoscope of music and Scottish pageantry as the 23rd Commonwealth Games opened with a vibrant indoor spectacle that celebrated Glasgow’s heritage but also ensured that the message of sustainability was not lost in the grandeur. King Charles III read aloud the message he had placed into the King’s Baton at Buckingham Palace in March last year, which had since travelled through all 74 Commonwealth member nations during a 500-day global relay.

“It is my pleasure to declare the Games Open,” King Charles III said on Thursday night before touching on the theme of connecting for a common future with hope.

The ceremony blended traditional Gaelic heritage with contemporary pop, rap, and electronic performance, drawing heavily on the creative identity of a city recognised as a UNESCO City of Music. Moving away from expansive open-air stadium shows, organisers staged the opening ceremony entirely within the 14,300-capacity indoor bowl, a first in Commonwealth Games history.

In another first, athletes from the 74 nations paraded into the arena at the very beginning of the show rather than at the the end. The Indian contingent was led by Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain.

WATCH glimpses of Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony HERE…

Here comes Team India!✨ Dreams on their shoulders. Pride in every step. Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE NOW exclusively on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #GlasgowMeinTiranga #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/uxTFpUYgVS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 23, 2026

With the male athletes dressed in navy blue suits and the female participants in sarees and blazers, the Indian contingent entered to a huge cheer from the audience. As the 74 batons were planted into a 200-square-metre living stage garden featuring native Scottish flora, spot-lit pipers encircled the perimeter to lead a rendition of ‘Flower of Scotland’, providing one of the evening’s central traditional moments.

Musical performances included electro-folk duo Valtos during the athletes’ parade, pipe bands playing ‘Flower of Scotland’, and sets by Scottish artists Nathan Evans, Tom Walker, and KT Tunstall. Actor Sam Heughan also participated in a segment featuring a representation of the Loch Ness Monster.

King Charles III also said, “Over the next ten days, we will certainly thrive here in Glasgow, as the city once again, following its proud hosting of the 2014 Commonwealth Games, welcomes the Commonwealth family with warm hearts and open arms. I extend my warmest gratitude to the city of Glasgow, to all the athletes, to the organisers, volunteers and all who have made this event possible. As we share our love of sport, and our planet, let us build a harmonious and durable future, for our families and each other.”

The show’s middle chapter shifted focus to Glasgow’s contemporary arts and urban culture. Zimbabwean-born, Glasgow-based rapper Eyve joined neo-soul singer GAIA on stage, accompanied by visual projections showcasing the city’s street art and community murals.

Later, the arena transformed into a vibrant reflection of Glasgow’s nightlife, referencing legendary venues like the Sub Club and the Barrowland Ballroom.

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who launched the original King’s Baton Relay in 2025, also played a featured role during the opening ceremony. The 2026 Games represent a significantly scaled-down model compared to previous editions, following the withdrawal of the Australian state of Victoria in 2023 due to rising projected costs.

– with PTI inputs