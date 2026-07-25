The Centre and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are set to resume talks today (Saturday). Protesters remain firm on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/cjp-protest-jantar-mantar-live-centre-holds-3rd-round-talks-students-firm-dharmendra-pradhans-resignation-dharmendra-pradhan-sonam-wangchuk-8483295/ Copy









CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar LIVE: Centre holds 3rd round of talks today, students firm on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation | ImageL ANI





CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar LIVE: Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is going to hold the third round of talks with the central government on Saturday, following days of negotiations over the NEET paper leak protests. The CJP agreed to the third round of talks after the Centre agreed to their two major demands. For the third demand, which is Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, the government has sought some more time.

Check All The Latest Updates Here