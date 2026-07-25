According to police sources, facial recognition system (FRS) installed after the July 20 violence has identified more than 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds in three days.





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Delhi Police claims 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds found at Jantar Mantar during CJP protest (Image: 2C)





CJP Protest: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has yet to reach an agreement with the government. Today is the third round of talks. Meanwhile, a major revelation has emerged regarding the violence at Jantar Mantar during the July 20 Parliament march. According to sources, the Delhi Police’s Facial Recognition System (FRS), installed at Jantar Mantar after the violence during the July 20 protest, has identified over 2,500 people with criminal backgrounds at the protest site in the past three days.

Miscreants attacked police officers with knives

According to police sources, the FRS was deployed to increase surveillance following clashes during the CJP movement. It detected more than 2,500 such individuals between July 21 and July 23. Police allege that miscreants in the crowd targeted security personnel and attacked them with knives and other sharp weapons.

Four FRS units have been installed at key entry and exit points around the protest site at Jantar Mantar. These are connected to the Delhi Police database. Police officers are monitoring the system in real time, allowing them to quickly verify the identity of any wanted criminal or habitual offender whose information is already available in police records.

15 FIRs registered in Delhi violence case

This new information has emerged amid an ongoing investigation into the violence that erupted during protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Delhi Police stated that the facial recognition system was installed following the violence that broke out during the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march, when protesters clashed with security personnel. So far, Delhi Police has registered 15 FIRs in connection with the violence and is investigating those allegedly involved in attacks on police personnel and damage to public property.

The CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar is in response to the NEET paper leak. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar, led by Abhijeet Deepak’s CJP. The protesters at Jantar Mantar are demanding greater accountability and reforms in the education system. They are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What happened on July 20?

A march to Parliament was announced at Jantar Mantar on July 20. The protests intensified when, on July 20th, protesters supported by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were stopped by the Delhi Police while marching towards Parliament under the call of “Sansad Chalo.” In the ensuing clashes, police used lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Several protesters and security personnel were injured. Several FIRs were filed following the violence.