Noida, Ghaziabad Rains Live Updates: Heavy downpour lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert, train services hit

Following the closure order, several schools advised students to remain indoors, stay safe, and make productive use of the day by completing their pending assignments.





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Noida Weather Updates





New Delhi: Delhi-NCR has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Wednesday evening, triggering severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily life, and slowing down traffic for morning commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “Orange Alert” for the capital, signaling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day.

The authorities in Ghaziabad have ordered closure of schools up to Class 12 owing to the heavy rainfall. The District Magistrate (DM) issued the order keeping students’ safety in mind. Following the closure order, several schools advised students to remain indoors, stay safe, and make productive use of the day by completing their pending assignments.

Meanwhile, schools up to Class 8 have also been closed in Mathura and Hathras due to the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad and Noida. According to the weather department, 71 districts recorded significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state.

Noida, Ghaziabad Rains Live Updates: