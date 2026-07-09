Ramchandrapur Tarun Sangha Celebrates Khuti Puja, Marking the Beginning of Its 47th Durga Puja Festival

Kolkata, By Shalini Saha: Ramchandrapur Tarun Sangha formally inaugurated the celebrations for its 47th Durga Puja with the traditional Khuti Puja, marking the auspicious commencement of preparations for one of the area’s most awaited community festivals.

The ceremony was graced by Shri Debashis Dhar, MLA, as the Chief Guest, along with renowned social activist Shri Ranjan Baidya, club officials, distinguished guests, local residents, and devotees. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the community, reflecting the unity and festive spirit that the Puja has fostered over the years.

During the programme, the guests extended their best wishes to the organisers for the successful conduct of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. The organisers also felicitated the dignitaries in recognition of their continued support and contribution to society.

Entering its 47th year, Ramchandrapur Tarun Sangha has earned a reputation for presenting innovative themes and captivating artistic creations. The organisers have announced that this year’s theme and artwork promise to offer visitors a unique visual and cultural experience, making the pandal a must-visit destination during the Durga Puja festival.

The club has invited devotees, visitors, and Durga Puja enthusiasts from across Kolkata and beyond to witness the creativity, devotion, and grandeur that will define this year’s celebration.



























