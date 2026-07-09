India vs England 2026 4th T20I Match Predicted 11 Teams: Shivam Dube, Axar Patel OUT, Washington Sundar IN, Sanju Samson will…

IND vs ENG 2026 4th T20: Captain Shreyas Iyer will look to make some urgent changes in the playing 11 when they face England in the fourth game at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.





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Will Sanju Samson return to Indian playing 11 vs England for 4th T20 match. (Image: AI)





IND vs ENG 2026 4th T20: The T20 World Cup 2026 champions Team India have their backs against the wall and are in a must-win situation if they hope to stay alive in a five-match series against England with the two teams facing off in the fourth T20I at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. Indians are 2-0 down with one game washed out in the five-match series and another will for Harry Brook’s England will seal the series for the hosts with only one game remaining on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer’s side will be look to make some changes after their shocking display with the bat in the third T20I match at Nottingham on Tuesday. The visitors were bowled out for only 76 to lose by a massive margin on 125 runs.

The Indians will look to introduce a right-handed batter in the playing 11 with Shreyas Iyer being the only right-hander currently in the top 6 of the batting line-up. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut in the 2nd T20I match in Manchester pushed out Sanju Samson from the side and he is unlikely to make his way back into the playing 11 anytime soon.

Samson has already been dropped or ‘rested’ for the three-match T20I series vs Zimbabwe later this month. One option to bring in a right-handed batter for captain Iyer could be to replace Shivam Dube with Punjab Kings all-rounder Suryansh Shedge. The Mumbai all-rounder made his debut in the 2nd T20I vs Ireland but was dropped soon after. He can be a good hard-hitting batter in the middle order and bowls useful medium-pace as well.

The Indians may also consider replacing former vice-captain Axar Patel with Washington Sundar in this must-win match. While Axar’s bowling has been impressive, the Delhi Capitals skipper has failed to contribute enough with the bat so far in this series.

England, on the other hand, released James Coles and Rehan Ahmed from their squad to take place in T20 Blast over the weekend for their respective side. It means they are unlikely to make any changes to their winning 11 which has won back-to-back matches against T20 World Cup champions.

Timing. Balance. Control.

Tom Banton ticked every box with this diving screamer. Watch #ENGvIND 4th T20I TOMORROW, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/adgvoGDruk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 8, 2026

India vs England 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue