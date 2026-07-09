US immigration new rule: Your H-1B visa and Green card applications can get rejected over THIS errors; Check details

People applying for an H-1B visa or a Green Card will now have to follow stricter rules after the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) introduced a tougher policy. Under the new rules, applications with invalid or improper signatures may be rejected or denied.





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The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin enforcing new signature rules for immigration applications from July 10, including H-1B visa petitions and Green Card applications. Under the updated policy, USCIS will accept only handwritten signatures or signatures that are properly reproduced from an original. Applications with copy-pasted, auto-generated, or unauthorised signatures will be rejected or denied, even if they are accepted during the initial filing process.

Explaining the change, USCIS said the new rules are meant to protect the integrity of the immigration system and verify the identity of applicants. “In order to maintain the integrity of the immigration benefit system and validate the identity of benefit requestors, USCIS rejects any benefit request with an improper signature and returns it to the requestor.

USCIS does not provide an opportunity to correct (or cure) a deficient signature. The benefit requestor, however, may resubmit the benefit request with a valid signature. As long as all other filing requirements are met, including payment of the required fee, USCIS may accept the resubmitted benefit request,” the agency said in a statement.

What is considered a valid signature?

A handwritten signature made with a pen.

A scanned, photocopied, or faxed copy of an original handwritten signature.

Electronic signatures, but only for online applications where USCIS specifically allows them.

The following will not be accepted:

A typed name instead of a signature.

Signatures created using digital signature software or generators.

Signature stamps or auto-pen signatures.

Signatures made by lawyers or representatives on behalf of applicants, except in certain cases such as minors or adults who are unable to sign.

What H-1B visa and Green card applicants should do