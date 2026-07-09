Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller beats Welcome to the Jungle on Wednesday, inches closer to recovering half its budget

Alpha box office collection day 6: Made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, the Alia Bhatt starrer is now just Rs 5 crore away from crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/alpha-box-office-collection-day-6-alia-bhatts-spy-thriller-beats-welcome-to-the-jungle-on-wednesday-inches-closer-to-recovering-half-its-budget-8469337/ Copy









Alia Bhatt in Alpha (PC- YouTube)





Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha continues its run at the box office despite mixed reviews and a noticeable slowdown during the weekdays. The YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film witnessed another drop in collections on Wednesday but still outperformed Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle that day. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Alpha collected Rs 2.85 crore on its sixth day (Wednesday) from 7321 shows. The film had earned Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, indicating another decline in weekday business. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 44.95 crore and total gross collection is Rs 53.59 crore.

The spy thriller opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. Collections dipped to Rs 3.85 crore on Monday before seeing a slight rise to Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, aided by the Blockbuster Tuesday ticket offer. Wednesday, however, saw business slow down once again. Looking at the worldwide collection of Alpha, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.30 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 74.89 crore.

Despite the drop, Alpha outperformed Welcome to the Jungle on Wednesday. While Alia Bhatt’s film earned Rs 2.85 crore, Akshay Kumar’s comedy collected Rs 2.35 crore on its second Wednesday. However, Welcome to the Jungle continues to enjoy a much higher overall box office total.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, Alpha is now just Rs 5 crore away from crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in India, which would help it recover nearly half of its production cost from its domestic box office collections. Trade expects the film to achieve the milestone during its second weekend.

The road ahead, however, won’t be easy. Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is set to hit theatres on Friday, bringing strong competition. With screens and shows expected to be divided between the two films, Alpha will need positive weekend numbers to maintain its box office momentum.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, Alpha marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. All eyes are now on its second weekend performance and whether it can continue its steady march towards profitability.