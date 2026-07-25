Dr. Azad Moopen Meets Shri D.K. Shivakumar; Reaffirms Aster DM Quality Care's Commitment to Karnataka with Rs 1,315 Crore Investment

Dr. Azad Moopen, Executive Chairman of Aster DM Quality Care, met Shri D.K. Shivakumar and reaffirmed Aster’s long-term commitment to Karnataka through a planned investment of Rs. 1,315 crore to further strengthen the State’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivakumar with the Leadership of Aster DM Quality Care

Aster has significantly expanded its footprint in Karnataka through Aster CMI Hospital, Aster RV Hospital, Aster Whitefield Hospital, and Aster Women & Children Hospital. The company continues to invest in advanced healthcare infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the State.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Azad Moopen, Executive Chairman, Aster DM Quality Care, said, “Karnataka has been a cornerstone of Aster’s growth in India and remains one of our most strategic markets. The State is at the forefront of healthcare innovation, supported by world-class clinical talent and a progressive healthcare ecosystem. Our planned investment of Rs. 1,315 crore reflects our long-term confidence in Karnataka. We remain committed to partnering with the Government of Karnataka to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand access to advanced medical care, promote medical education and research, and improve healthcare outcomes for the people of the State.”

Aster DM Quality Care currently operates 39 hospitals with over 10,600 beds and four hospitals in Karnataka with 1,329 operational beds, creating one of the strongest integrated healthcare networks in India and the State. As part of its expansion plans, Aster is developing the 550-bed Aster Hospital, Yeshwantpur, the 460-bed Aster Hospital, Sarjapur, and a 350-bed expansion at Aster CMI Hospital, substantially increasing access to advanced tertiary and quaternary healthcare services in Bengaluru.

During the discussions, Dr. Moopen highlighted Aster’s commitment to supporting Karnataka’s healthcare priorities through investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical education, skill development, employment generation, healthcare technology, medical tourism, research, innovation, and charitable healthcare initiatives.

Mr. Varun Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Quality Care, said, “The scale and capabilities of Aster DM Quality Care position us to accelerate the next phase of healthcare transformation in Karnataka. As we continue to strengthen our presence across the State, we aim to make complex and specialised care more accessible while reinforcing Karnataka’s position as one of India’s leading centres for healthcare innovation and medical excellence.”

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Director, Aster DM Quality Care, added, “Our focus extends beyond expanding capacity. We are building an integrated healthcare ecosystem that combines advanced clinical care, digital innovation, medical education, research, and compassionate service. Through these investments, we are committed to delivering world-class healthcare while creating sustainable value for patients, communities, and the State of Karnataka.”

The proposed investment of Rs. 1,315 crore underscores Aster DM Quality Care’s long-term vision of making Karnataka one of its most important centres for clinical excellence, innovation, medical education, and patient-centric healthcare.

About Aster DM Quality Care Limited*

Aster DM Quality Care Limited is one of India’s leading integrated healthcare providers, formed through the merger of Aster DM Healthcare Limited and Quality Care India Limited. The merged entity will bring together four leading healthcare brands – Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH, creating a scaled and diversified healthcare platform with a network of 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,600 beds. With a strong presence across South and Central India, the merged entity will deliver comprehensive healthcare services spanning primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary care, supported by centres of excellence across key specialties including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro sciences, orthopaedics, nephrology, organ transplantation, mother and child care, and critical care.

*Name change subject to receipt of Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to the merger. Currently named Aster DM Healthcare Limited.