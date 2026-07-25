Pralhad Joshi to take charge of Education Ministry; President Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi
Updated: July 25, 2026, 8:27 PM IST
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President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio.