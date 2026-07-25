The Times of Bengal

Pralhad Joshi to take charge of Education Ministry; President Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

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President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi

Updated: July 25, 2026, 8:27 PM IST






Pralhad Joshi to take charge of Education Ministry; President Murmu accepts Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation


President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Pralhad Joshi, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing portfolio.



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