The Times of Bengal

Prince Yadav walks off the field moments after completing brace against Zimbabwe in defense of mammoth 220

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Prince Yadav got retired hurt after taking two wickets of Zimbabwe in their massive chase of 220 runs in the crucial 2nd T20I

Updated: July 25, 2026, 7:43 PM IST






Prine Yadav

India’s Prince Yadav celebrates after dismissing Zimbabwe’s Ben Curran during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)


Pacer Prince Yadav walked off the field moments after confirming his brace during India’s defense of 220 in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare. The Indians had a brilliant day out with the bat and the bowlers started off very well, largely due to Prince’s fiery start but he had to unfortunately walk off with a possible injury.

More to follow…


Read more:
Number 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan hits 12th half-century in 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe – Watch



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