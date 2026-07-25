Prince Yadav walks off the field moments after completing brace against Zimbabwe in defense of mammoth 220

Prince Yadav got retired hurt after taking two wickets of Zimbabwe in their massive chase of 220 runs in the crucial 2nd T20I
Updated: July 25, 2026, 7:43 PM IST
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Pacer Prince Yadav walked off the field moments after confirming his brace during India’s defense of 220 in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare. The Indians had a brilliant day out with the bat and the bowlers started off very well, largely due to Prince’s fiery start but he had to unfortunately walk off with a possible injury.
More to follow…