Prince Yadav walks off the field moments after completing brace against Zimbabwe in defense of mammoth 220

Prince Yadav got retired hurt after taking two wickets of Zimbabwe in their massive chase of 220 runs in the crucial 2nd T20I





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India’s Prince Yadav celebrates after dismissing Zimbabwe’s Ben Curran during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)





Pacer Prince Yadav walked off the field moments after confirming his brace during India’s defense of 220 in the 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare. The Indians had a brilliant day out with the bat and the bowlers started off very well, largely due to Prince’s fiery start but he had to unfortunately walk off with a possible injury.

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