FIFA World Cup 2026: How can Iran still qualify for the round of 32?

Iran completed their Group G matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with three points after playing out a tense 1-1 draw against Egypt. This result meant the Asian side finished the group stage unbeaten, having previously drawn 2-2 with New Zealand and 0-0 against Belgium.

Since Belgium and Egypt claimed the top two spots to advance automatically, Iran finished in third place. Despite missing out on direct qualification, their tournament is not over yet.

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In this expanded 48-team World Cup format, the structure allows the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups to move into the round of 32. Iran currently has three points and a neutral goal difference of zero, having scored three goals and conceded three.

And since they cannot earn any more points, they do not control their own destiny and must rely entirely on the final matches in the other groups.

The good news for Iranian fans is that their current standing keeps them very much alive in the competition. To safely secure a place in the knockout rounds, Iran needs just one of a few specific results to go their way in the remaining fixtures.

For example, Iran will qualify if Ghana defeats Croatia in their upcoming match. Alternatively, they will progress if DR Congo fails to get a win against Uzbekistan. Another helpful scenario is the match between Austria and Algeria, if either team wins that game instead of playing out a draw, it will lift Iran into the safety zone.

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If any single one of these match outcomes happens, Iran will successfully squeeze into the Round of 32. The players and fans now face an anxious waiting game as the rest of the group stage concludes.