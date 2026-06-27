Delhi terror threat: Security concern looms over national capital as intelligence agencies warn Khalistani terror threat to temples, public places

In a significant national security update, security has been drastically tightened across Delhi and Uttarakhand after authorities intercepted a suspicious email detailing potential terror attacks on religious places and transit hubs.





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Delhi security threat: In a significant national security update, national intelligence agencies have issued a high alert across Delhi and Uttarakhand following inputs of potential terror attacks by Khalistani outfits targeting prominent temples, government institutions, railway stations and police establishments. In the recent development, security was drastically tightened after authorities intercepted a suspicious email naming specific religious sites and political leaders. In response, the Delhi and Uttarakhand police forces have intensified surveillance, deployed quick reaction teams at major transit hubs, and launched a comprehensive investigation to trace the digital footprint and credibility of the electronic threat.

What is the threat link in Delhi and Uttarakhand?

The domestic threat matrix has been further complicated by recent breakthroughs in counter-terrorism operations, highlighting broader security challenges. The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad recently apprehended a woman, identified as Babita Dhakad, for her alleged operational links with the Pakistan-based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed. Investigators are currently examining her networks while security wings remain on elevated alert to neutralize any coordinated attempts by extremist factions to disrupt peace across northern India, a report by India TV said.



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Security tightened in Delhi after intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attacks at sensitive places



Also read: Pakistan’s ISI terror network busted in Delhi; 7 arrested

Canada’s Khalistan crackdown pressures ISI-backed networks, agencies warn of Punjab misadventure

In a related update, it has been reported that the Canadian agencies are making it extremely hard for pro-Khalistan elements to operate on their soil, with a lot of action against such elements following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney.

The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi during which the issue relating to the pro-Khalistan elements came up. Since the meeting, there have been a slew of measures undertaken by the Canadian authorities which have reduced Khalistani extremism largely.

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A new anti-hate bill was passed by the Canadian government, and this will have a major impact on the Khalistani elements.

Further, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said that the June 23, 1985, bombing of the Air India Kanishka Flight 182 was the handiwork of Canada-based Khalistani extremists. An Indian official said that these are important developments which will frustrate the Khalistani elements, who, for a long time, have had a free run in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)