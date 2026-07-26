Black Panther 3: David Jonsson introduced as Marvel's new Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman, film set to release on....

Marvel Studios has finally revealed who will carry the Black Panther legacy next. At San Diego Comic-Con 2026, director Ryan Coogler confirmed that David Jonsson will play the new Black Panther in Black Panther 3, marking a major new chapter for the MCU.





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David Jonsson is set to play T’Challa in Black Panther 3 (PC: Instagram)





Marvel Studios has officially introduced the next Black Panther, and it’s a casting announcement that has instantly become one of the biggest talking points from San Diego Comic-Con 2026. British actor David Jonsson, best known for his acclaimed performances in Rye Lane and Alien: Romulus, will take on the iconic mantle in Black Panther 3. Rather than replacing the late Chadwick Boseman’s beloved T’Challa, Marvel is taking the story in a new direction. The upcoming film will introduce an older version of T’Challa’s son, allowing the franchise to honour Boseman’s legacy while opening the door to a fresh generation of stories in Wakanda. Fans had been speculating for months about who would inherit the role, and Marvel’s official confirmation has finally put those rumours to rest.

David Jonsson to lead Black Panther 3

David Jonsson will play T’Challa II, the son of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, in Black Panther 3. The announcement was made during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation, where director Ryan Coogler appeared alongside David Jonsson and returning cast members Letitia Wright and Winston Duke. Coogler confirmed that Jonsson will portray T’Challa II, the son of King T’Challa and Nakia, who was briefly introduced as a child at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ryan Coogler said, “The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age.”

David Jonsson expressed his gratitude after the reveal, saying it was an honour to become part of one of Marvel’s most meaningful franchises. His casting also marks a significant career milestone, with the actor stepping into one of the MCU’s most iconic superhero roles. He said, “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honour and privilege and the blessing to join.”

The actor will portray Prince T’Challa II (Toussaint), the son of Chadwick Boseman’s iconic King T’Challa, continuing the character’s legacy rather than replacing Boseman’s original version.

Black Panther 3 release date

Marvel has confirmed that Black Panther 3 will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who also helmed the first two films. The movie is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 15, 2028, with Letitia Wright returning as Shuri and Winston Duke reprising his role as M’Baku. Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington has also joined the cast in a mystery role written specifically for him by Coogler.

The story is expected to follow the coming-of-age journey of T’Challa’s son as he embraces the responsibility of becoming Wakanda’s new protector. While Marvel has yet to reveal full plot details, the announcement confirms that the franchise is moving forward by building on the emotional ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Chadwick Boseman originally brought T’Challa to life in the MCU, and after his passing in 2020, Marvel chose not to recast the role. Instead, the studio is moving forward by introducing T’Challa’s son as the new Black Panther, creating a generational transition for the beloved superhero.