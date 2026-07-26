Six-year-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida; police launch probe

According to police and local residents, the incident occurred in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida on Saturday





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/six-year-old-boy-dies-after-falling-into-water-filled-pit-in-greater-noida-knowledge-park-area-police-launch-probe-8484350/ Copy









Six-year-old boy dies after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida; FIR filed(Photo Credit: IANS)





New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy died after falling into a 15-foot-deep water-filled pit at Kala Dham Society in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed by the Greater Noida Authority against a contractor and two site supervisors, and their services have been terminated. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. According to the news agency IANS report, citing police and local residents, the incident took place in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida on Saturday. The pit, nearly 15 feet deep, had reportedly been dug by the Greater Noida Authority for boring work and had filled with rainwater following recent showers.

The victim has been identified. His name was Avyaan Surya, the son of Siwan Yadav, Vice Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya. Talking on the incident, A.K. Singh, General Manager of the Greater Noida Authority, told IANS, “This is a very tragic incident and has caused immense grief. The Authority is deeply saddened as well…The society had approached us over a water supply issue, following which the Authority approved the installation of a tube well. It was to be installed at a nearby location, but space constraints meant some trees first had to be removed, and that process had been initiated about a week earlier…”

#WATCH | Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Latest visuals from Kaladham Colony in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park 2, where a 6-year-old child died after falling into a water-filled dug pit on the evening of July 25. https://t.co/uOpzhAYHfO pic.twitter.com/IuRv9v3mXm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2026

The Authority stated that preliminary findings indicate the contractor shifted the borewell location without authorisation, resulting in the excavation at the site where the fatal accident later occurred. Officials have initiated further action while the police continue their investigation into the case.

Avyaan was reportedly playing with other children near the site when he accidentally fell into the water-filled pit. Local residents rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.