Agent Kim Reactivated ending explained: Did Agent 66 really die or was his death part of his perfect escape plan?

The finale of Agent Kim Reactivated delivers explosive action, emotional reunions, and one final twist that has left viewers talking. If you’re wondering what really happened to Kim aka Agent 66, why he was declared dead, and whether the ending hints at another season.





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Agent Kim Reactivated ending explained (PC: Netflix)





After weeks of intense action and emotional father-daughter moments, Agent Kim Reactivated has finally reached its conclusion. The action revenge Korean drama, which premiered on June 26, 2026, stars So Ji-sub as Agent Kim, along with Choi Dae-hoon, Yoon Kyung-ho, Joo Sang-wook, Son Na-eun, and Seo Su-min in key roles. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of Agent Kim Reactivated recorded an average nationwide rating of 23.0 percent for the SBS series. The finale wraps up the central conflict, brings several long-running storylines to an end, and delivers one of the most emotional scenes in the series. But while the villains are defeated and justice is served, the ending doesn’t simply give Kim a happy-ever-after. Instead, it asks him to make one final sacrifice for the people he loves. The last episode also leaves just enough unanswered to keep fans wondering whether this is truly the end of Kim’s journey or merely the beginning of a new chapter. Here’s everything that happened in Netflix hit K-drama Agent Kim Reactivated finale.

Agent Kim Reactivated ending: Kim and his team take down Ju Gang-chan’s final trap

Agent Kim Reactivated episode 10 begins with Ju Gang-chan (played by Joo Sang-wook) using Han-soo and Jin-cheol’s kidnapped children as bait, forcing the three former agents into a final confrontation. Kim, Seong Han-soo (played by Choi Dae-hoon), and Park Jin-cheol (played by Yoon Kyung-ho) turn the situation around by working together, rescuing the children, and taking down Joo’s plan. Kim and his old teammates strongly fight back against Ju Gang-chan’s forces. The battle highlights their teamwork, with the trio using their old combat skills to overpower their enemies and protect their families. Joo Gang-chan eventually faces the consequences of his crimes as Kim’s allies help bring his operation down.

Agent Kim Reactivated ending: Why is Kim aka Agent 66 declared dead in episode 10?

The biggest twist in Agent Kim Reactivated finale comes after Kim (played by So Ji-sub) completes his final mission. Although he survives the events of the showdown, the authorities decide that the world can no longer know he exists as the legendary Agent 66. To protect both national security and his loved ones, Kim is officially declared dead.

In the second half of episode 10, everyone (including viewers) and his daughter Kim Min-ji believed that he had lost his life. She even visits his memorial, creating one of the drama’s most emotional moments. However, viewers soon learn that Kim’s death has been staged, allowing him to disappear from public records and leave his dangerous past behind once and for all. Rather than being a tragic ending, it becomes the only way he can finally live without putting his family at risk.

Did Kim Min-ji and his daughter Min-ji get a happy ending in Agent Kim Reactivated?

Just when it appears that Kim has disappeared forever, Agent Kim Reactivated finale delivers its most emotional twist. He secretly reunites with Min-ji, revealing that he survived and had staged his death as part of a plan to protect them. With the help of new identities, the father-daughter duo leaves their dangerous past behind and begin a fresh chapter, away from their enemies.

The reunion symbolises the emotional heart of the series. Throughout the drama, Kim repeatedly risked everything to protect his daughter. In the end, he chooses a quiet life with her over revenge or another dangerous mission. It’s a fitting conclusion for a character whose greatest strength was never just his fighting skills, but his unwavering love as a father.

Will Agent Kim Reactivated have a Season 2?

Although Agent Kim Reactivated ends on a hopeful note, it also leaves the door open for more. The closing moments hint that Kim’s story isn’t necessarily over, with the final scene connecting directly to Kim’s new mission.

According to The Chosun Daily exclusive, A representative from the production team stated, “Thanks to your immense love and support, we are currently discussing Season 2 of ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’ positively. However, as Season 1 has just wrapped up, we kindly ask for your understanding as the detailed schedule is yet to be determined. We will share updates as soon as they are confirmed.”

However, Netflix and SBS have not yet officially said anything on season 2 of Agent Kim Reactivated.