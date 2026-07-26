Kargil Vijay Diwas: India remembers the courage and sacrifice of our real heroes, PM expresses gratitude to brave soldiers

Kargil Vijay Diwas:Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War and honours the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Vijay.





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Kargil Vijay Diwas





New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined Indian Army personnel for the traditional ‘Bada Khana’ in Ladakh as the nation commemorates the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, while the nation remembered the 527 soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay. On Sunday, the army hosted a ‘Shradhanjali Samaroh’—a wreath-laying ceremony—at the Kargil War Memorial to pay homage to the bravehearts of the 1999 war.

Rajnath Singh will today attend the event accompanied by the Army chief, in the presence of various senior army officers, Kargil War veterans, next of kin of the bravehearts, civil dignitaries and serving soldiers. The ceremony will continue with ‘Gaurav Gatha’, recounting the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and triumph of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War, followed by the inauguration of a virtual walkthrough portal by the defence minister.

These events commemorate India’s victory in the key battles fought on the icy heights of Kargil during the nearly three-month-long conflict, and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. The programme will conclude with the flag-in of the ‘Shaurya Vijay Yatra’ (motorcycle rally) from the National War Memorial, New Delhi, to the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, symbolising the nation’s enduring gratitude to its bravehearts and reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to preserve the legacy of the bravehearts.

The anniversary is not just a date on the calendar; it is a powerful reminder of the grit and unity that defines India. It is a salute to the men who fought valiantly in rarefied air and freezing winds, turning every peak into a testament of their bravery, the officials said.

Operation Vijay: All you need to know

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on July 26

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War and honours the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Vijay.

The occasion pays tribute to thousands of personnel who fought in one of the world’s most challenging battlefields.

The war was fought between May and July 1999 and remains the only conventional war between India and Pakistan

The battles took place at altitudes above 5,000 metres across Kargil, Dras, Batalik, Mushkoh and Kaksar in Ladakh.

Indian forces successfully drove out Pakistani troops and infiltrators without crossing the Line of Control (LoC)

The war was fought in freezing temperatures, steep terrain and heavily fortified enemy positions.

Twenty-seven years later, the Kargil conflict is regarded not only as a military victory but also as a defining moment that reshaped India’s defence preparedness and strategic outlook.

‘Gauravmaya Sanskriti’ event

On Saturday afternoon, a ‘Gauravmaya Sanskriti’ event was organised at the Vishwanathan Stadium in Dras – a vibrant cultural showcase celebrating the spirit of patriotism, India’s rich cultural heritage, courage and professionalism of the Indian Army. Lt Gen Madanraj Pande, GOC of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, was the chief guest at the event.

The programme featured a series of performances, beginning with a patriotic musical presentation by the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Band, followed by a motorcycle display by ‘Shwet Ashwa’ Motorcycle. Riders, showcasing precision riding, discipline and daredevil actions by Army riders.

A grand banquet, ‘Vijay Bhoj’ at the 16 Grenadiers Officers’ Mess, was hosted by the Army in the afternoon to mark the success of Operation Vijay. In the evening, the Army hosted a ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ at the Kargil War Memorial here, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh was the chief guest at the event. The ceremony was also be attended by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and GOC of Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Pande.