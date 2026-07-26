Christopher Nolan praises Satyajit Ray's classic The Apu Trilogy, calls Pather Panchali 'Absolutely...'

Christopher Nolan spoke about discovering Satyajit Ray’s acclaimed The Apu Trilogy, describing Pather Panchali as a remarkable cinematic experience and revealing that he is looking forward to completing the trilogy.





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Christopher Nolan hails Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali (PC: Twitter)





Sir Christopher Nolan is enjoying the success of his latest film, The Odyssey, but one of his recent appearances has become equally popular among cinema lovers. During a visit to the famous Criterion Closet in New York, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spoke about several films that have inspired him over the years. Among his selections was legendary Satyajit Ray‘s iconic The Apu Trilogy, a choice that delighted movie fans across the world. Nolan’s heartfelt appreciation for Ray’s work quickly went viral, with many calling it a memorable moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Christopher Nolan praises Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece

In a video shared by the Criterion Collection, Christopher Nolan walked through the famous Criterion Closet, which houses more than 1,000 celebrated films from around the world. As he picked some of his favourite titles, he stopped to speak about Satyajit Ray’s legendary The Apu Trilogy.

Praising the acclaimed filmmaker, Nolan said, “And then there’s The Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the great Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind. I haven’t yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I’m pretty excited to get this and complete the story.”

See Christopher Nolan’s viral video here

Internet celebrates Nolan’s admiration for Satyajit Ray

Soon after the video surfaced online, social media was flooded with reactions from movie lovers. One user wrote, “One GOAT appreciating another GOAT.” Another commented, “It’s like God praising another God.” A different fan shared, “A master knows a true master.” Another user added, “Nolan has good taste.”

Some fans were surprised that Nolan had watched only the first film in the trilogy, with one comment reading that it was unexpected he had not yet seen the remaining two parts. The reactions reflected how strongly audiences continue to value Satyajit Ray’s contribution to world cinema and how meaningful it was to hear praise from one of today’s most respected filmmakers.

Why The Apu Trilogy remains timeless?

Based on the novels by the great Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, The Apu Trilogy includes Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959). The three films follow the life of Apu from his childhood in a rural village to adulthood, exploring themes of family, hope, ambition, love and loss. Over the decades, the trilogy has earned worldwide recognition for its emotional storytelling and realistic filmmaking.

The films won three National Film Awards and received international honours at prestigious festivals including Cannes, Berlin and Venice. Even today, The Apu Trilogy is regarded as one of the greatest achievements in Indian and world cinema.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continues its strong run

While Nolan’s comments on Satyajit Ray created excitement among film enthusiasts, his latest release The Odyssey is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film recorded the biggest opening weekend of Nolan’s career with earnings of $264 million worldwide. In India, it has collected more than Rs 100 crore during its first week and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year in the country. Globally, the film has crossed $350 million.

Based on Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king who embarks on a dangerous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. The story follows his encounters with powerful gods, mythical creatures and numerous challenges as he tries to reunite with his wife Penelope played by Anne Hathaway and his son Telemachus played by Tom Holland.