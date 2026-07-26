Ramayana trailer leaks again online Netizens demand official release of Ranbir Kapoor Sai Pallavi film after postponement

The excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana continues to grow, but so do concerns over repeated trailer leaks. New videos featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash has once again surfaced online, with fans now urging the makers to officially release the long-awaited trailer instead of letting pirated clips dominate social media.





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Ramayana (PC: IMDb)





The wait for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has turned into a frustrating experience for fans. Days after the film’s highly anticipated trailer launch was postponed, new clips from the unreleased promo have once again found their way onto social media. While the makers have remained silent on a revised release date, the repeated leaks have only fuelled curiosity about one of Indian cinema’s biggest upcoming films. The leaked footage, reportedly screened during the film’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, offers brief glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and bas Ravana. Although the clips are low in quality and incomplete, they have spread rapidly across platforms, leaving many fans asking the same question – why not release the official trailer now?

Ramayana trailer leaks online again after Comic-Con showcase

According to multiple reports, more snippets from the unreleased trailer surfaced online shortly after the film’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation. Several users stitched together different leaked clips to recreate a longer version of the promo, allowing fans to catch additional glimpses of the film’s grand visuals and key characters. Sony Pictures halted the initial trailer release on July 24, 2026, due to designing a massive, synchronised worldwide marketing strategy.

This isn’t the first time footage from Ramayana has leaked. Earlier this month, clips from a private promotional event also made their way online, prompting the production team to reportedly launch anti-piracy efforts. Despite these measures, fresh footage has continued to circulate, making it increasingly difficult for the makers to contain the leaks.

Ramayana trailer leak: Fans urge makers to release the official trailer launch

As the leaked videos of Ramayana gained traction, social media quickly filled with requests for an official release. Many fans argued that the continued spread of pirated footage was hurting the film’s carefully planned promotional campaign. Others felt that releasing the trailer officially would allow audiences to experience the visuals in the quality intended by the filmmakers. One X user shared, “it’s high time the makers drop the official #RamayanaTrailer”, another wrote, “Just release the trailer asap, why are you waiting for the full trailer to be leaked online”, another X user shared, “Really disappointed that #Ramayana trailer has been postponed.“

With so many leaked clips floating around online, it’s high time the makers drop the official #RamayanaTrailer!

Protect the vision and let us experience it in pristine high quality before piracy ruins the impact. Drop it officially already! #Ramayana@WorldOfRamayana — SurenSG  (@surenshreya) July 25, 2026

Postponing the Ramayana trailer means reducing the audience’s excitement, which could result in heavy losses for the makers .#RamayanaTrailer — Raees Khan (@helloRaees) July 25, 2026

@WorldOfRamayana just release the trailer asap , why are you waiting for the full trailer to be leaked online #Ramayana #RamayanaTrailer — Endless (@Endless__27) July 25, 2026

Really disappointed that #Ramayana trailer has been postponed. Feels like Ramayana Trailer is being made for an exclusive crowd. They’re already watching it and praising it, while the rest of us are just left waiting. Hope the rest of us get to see it soon.#RamayanaTrailer pic.twitter.com/c4v2LN66Ya — Divyaman Yati (@YatiDivyaman) July 24, 2026

Just drop the trailer buddy @WorldOfRamayana, we can’t control the leaks, no use of saying ‘don’t spread’, plus we’ve already waited long enough. #RamayanaTrailer #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/YVs21OimnN — ᵗᵒˣⁱᶜ ²⁶ ⁰⁸ ²⁶ (@rsy_stan) July 25, 2026

Some users also questioned how unreleased footage had managed to leak repeatedly despite the production’s strict security measures. While criticism over the leaks continues, fans are eager to watch the complete trailer through official channels rather than leaked videos.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ambitious mythological epic also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. According to IMDb, the film revolves around, “An ancient epic follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. Their story of love, duty, and destiny sets the stage for greater challenges ahead.”

The film is planned as a two-part cinematic event, with Ramayana Part 1 scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana Part 2 in 2027.