India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Prabhsimran Singh IN, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi OUT? Here are the predicted playing XIs

A victory in the final match would complete a 3-0 sweep and give India another confidence boost ahead of a busy international schedule





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India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring a fifty vs Zimbabwe in 1st T20 in Harare. (Photo: IANS)





India will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I after already sealing the series with two convincing wins. The visitors have been in complete control so far, producing strong performances with both bat and ball to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The opening game saw India dominate from the outset as the bowlers kept Zimbabwe under pressure before the batters comfortably chased down the target. The second T20I followed a similar pattern, although it was the batting that stole the show. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma struck attacking half-centuries to power India to a commanding total before the bowlers wrapped up a 90-run victory, leaving Zimbabwe with plenty to think about.

The series has also marked an important milestone for Shreyas Iyer. After disappointing T20I series defeats against Ireland and England earlier this year, the newly-appointed captain has guided India to his first series win.

Also Read: India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Preview and Live streaming details – All you need to know

His calm leadership and smart use of the bowlers have stood out, while the team has responded well under his captaincy. A victory in the final match would complete a 3-0 sweep and give India another confidence boost ahead of a busy international schedule.

India are unlikely to make too many changes, although the final game could offer opportunities to players who have spent the first two matches on the bench. With the series already secured, the team management may look to test its bench strength without disturbing the balance of the side.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be eager to avoid a whitewash. Their batters have struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack, while the bowlers have found it difficult to contain India’s aggressive top order. They will need a much-improved performance in all departments if they are to end the series on a positive note.