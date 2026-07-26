Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Palghar, Ratnagiri to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

A yellow alert for rain has been forecast for Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Nagpur districts in Vidarbha.





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Maharashtra Weather Update





New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing light to moderate rainfall over the past few days. The sudden downpour has led to a drop in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting moderate rainfall at some places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at others. In the Konkan region, Palghar and Mumbai are likely to receive moderate rainfall. There is a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Thane and Sindhudurg districts. An orange alert for rainfall has been forecast for two districts, Ratnagiri and Raigad.

It is important to note that there is a possibility of rain accompanied by thundershowers in Dhule, located in North Maharashtra. There is also a possibility of moderate rainfall in the districts of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Nashik. The Ghatmatha region of Nashik is also likely to receive moderate rain, while light rainfall is expected in Ahilyanagar.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are the key details

In the Konkan region, Palghar and Mumbai are likely to receive moderate rainfall.

There is a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

An orange alert for rainfall has been forecast for two districts, Ratnagiri and Raigad.

Rain with thundershowers likely to lash Dhule in North Maharashtra.

IMD has indicated that Nandurbar district is likley to witness moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers in Jalgaon and Nashik districts.

Moderate rain in Ghatmatha area of ​​Nashik and light rain is expected in Ahilyanagar.

There is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Pune, Satara, Solapur and Sangli in western Maharashtra.

A red alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain in the Pune Ghatmatha area.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Kolhapur.

Light rain with thundershowers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Marathwada region.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers likley in Jalna.

There is a possibility of light rain in Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv districts.

A yellow alert for rain has been forecast for Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Nagpur districts in Vidarbha.

Active monsoon to bring heavy rain in Bengal

An active monsoon will bring heavy rain to West Bengal’s southern districts till July 27, with coastal regions likely to receive more precipitation, the IMD said. The sub-Himalayan districts of the state, which have received significant rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season, are set to experience downpours again for three days from July 28.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast and in the north Bay of Bengal till July 28. The coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, as also Paschim Medinipur, will get very heavy rain on July 24 and 26, it said.

Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts are set to receive downpours till July 27, the Met said.