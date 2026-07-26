On Saturday, Pradhan said while he took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students. “I am pained by the events of the past ten days.





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Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister





New Delhi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from his position, saying it is not a matter of “individual prestige” for him and he wanted to prevent anti-national forces from exploiting the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country. In a letter posted on his X account, Pradhan said he has taken responsibility from day one for the NEET paper leak and has sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) hailed it as the first victory of their 36-day agitation. However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said their agitation will continue until the government fulfils their other demands as well. The CJP has been demanding Rs 1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak, no legal action against protesters and punitive measures against police personnel who committed “atrocities” on protesters.

What Dharmendra Pradhan Said:

On Saturday, Pradhan said while he took responsibility for the NEET paper leak from day one, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students. “I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me. It is my resolve not to let the country’s youth get ensnared in a web of confusion.

“Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country –with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student’s future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers — I have submitted my resignation to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Pradhan said he respects the aspirations, sentiments and legitimate expectations of the country’s youth. “Realising the dreams of India’s young generation has been a moral commitment in our political and social lives. Irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognisance of this, the Government of India handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination.

“Additionally, a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year. Throughout this period, our primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for over 20 lakh students.

The key factors leading to Dhamendra Pradesh’s exit:

NEET paper leak controversy: There was widespread public outrage and growing demands for accountability after the NEET examination process was allegedly compromised.

Nationwide protests: Student groups and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led sustained protests across India, with Pradhan’s resignation becoming one of their central demands.

Political pressure: Opposition parties also demanded his resignation, arguing that the Education Ministry should take responsibility for the exam irregularities.

Moral responsibility: Reports indicate that Pradhan stepped down while accepting moral responsibility amid the controversy, although investigations into the paper leak continue.

Celebration at Jantar Mantar:

Pradhan’s resignation on Saturday sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar, where students and members of the CJP have been holding a sit-in since June 20, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

CJP calls off 36-day protest after Pradhan resigns; government accepts its other demands

The Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday called off its 36-day agitation after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted its other demands, a momentous win for the unprecedented youth-led movement that galvanised lakhs of people over irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

Pradhan announced his resignation in a statement, saying the developments of the past 10 days had “saddened” him deeply and that the issue was “not a matter of personal prestige”.

Noting that he did not want “anti-national forces” to exploit the situation, Pradhan said he wanted to ensure that “the unity of the nation remains intact”, “the future of even a single student should not become entangled in legal complications” and that students devote their time to studies and building their careers.

“Keeping all these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” he said.

Soon after Pradhan’s announcement, the CJP declared that it was withdrawing its agitation after the government agreed to all its remaining demands, including compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.

The announcement came after the third round of talks between the two sides at the Constitution Club of India here, where Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh met CJP representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.