‘Politics has become corrupt’: Siddaramaiah announces he won’t contest 2028 Assembly elections, vows to continue public service

The 79-year-old leader said his age and health also played a major role in his decision. He pointed out that he would be nearly 82 when the next Assembly elections take place and admitted he would not be able to work with the same vigour as before.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/siddaramaiah-announces-he-wont-contest-2028-assembly-elections-vows-to-continue-public-service-says-politics-has-become-corrupt-congress-leader-8484674/ Copy









Siddaramaiah stated that he will not run for the 2028 Assembly elections in Karnataka. File image/PTI





Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has decided to stay away from the 2028 Assembly elections, citing his age, health challenges and what he called the growing influence of corruption in politics. Addressing a private gathering in Mandya, Siddaramaiah said he would continue working for the people but would stay away from contesting future elections.

“The political environment has become polluted with corruption, and I have therefore decided not to contest the 2028 Assembly polls. But I will continue my association with politics, supporting people and speaking up for their concerns and well-being,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said residents of his Varuna constituency wanted him to contest once more, but he had made up his mind not to enter the electoral race again. His remarks come two months after he stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister and handed over the reins to his deputy DK Shivakumar, with the state set to go to polls in less than two years.

The Congress leader said people from his Varuna constituency had been urging him to contest again, but he had made up his mind not to fight any future elections. Explaining his decision, Siddaramaiah said he would be around 81 or 82 years old by the time the current government’s term ends and the next assembly election is due.

Also Read | BJP, Congress mount pressure on AAP over paper leak allegations in Punjab as opposition parties gear up for protests; Will Education Minister resign?

“I am now 79 years old. Our government’s term still has one and a half years left. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health is not as robust as it used to be. It is no longer possible to work with the same enthusiasm as before,” he wrote. The senior Congress leader recalled his 50-year political journey, noting that 2028 will mark five decades since he first entered public service as a taluk board member in 1978.

“I have seen both defeats and victories. But I take satisfaction in the fact that I have not acted against the principles I believed in, nor betrayed my conscience,” he said. The veteran leader also mourned what he called the changing nature of electoral politics.

“The time has come where, if we contest elections, we would have to give money to the people. Politics today is thoroughly corrupted. Honest politics seems to have no leg to stand on. In this backdrop, I have arrived at the decision not to contest in future elections,” he wrote.

Also Read | Explained: What is Rule 267? Why AAP, Congress, and several MPs are demanding discussion under Rule 267 than debate on NEET paper leak controversy

Although he has decided to step away from contesting elections, Siddaramaiah said he has no plans to retire from public life. In his post, he said the love and trust shown by the people over the last 50 years had left him deeply indebted, and he would continue serving them for the rest of his life.