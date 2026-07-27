‘Appoint a CA to the SIT’: Supreme Court directs UP government in Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft case

The Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to appoint a chartered accountant to the SIT probing the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case and submit a status report within two weeks.





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Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case: The Supreme Court on Monday was informed that Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kiran S will head the reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case. Taking note of the Uttar Pradesh government’s submission, Chief Justice Surya Kant directed the authorities to appoint a chartered accountant (CA) to the probe team and submit a status report within two weeks. The court also asked the authorities to provide all details of donations received by the temple to the SIT.

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the SIT has been reconstituted with three IPS officers. Besides Kiran S, Ayodhya DIG Somen Verma and SSP Gaurav Grover have been inducted into the probe team.

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam case: Trust leaders quit, eight in custody; officials under lens; here’s all we know so far

“Our main focus is on the quality of the probe…The matter should be probed in a speedy, fair and unbiased manner. When Mehta informed the court about the new inclusions in the SIT, the CJI said, “It should also comprise a chartered accountant”, CJI Surya Kant said.

UP tells SC it has reconstituted SIT to probe alleged Ram temple donation irregularities

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana was hearing a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities. Appearing for the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta submitted that the SIT has already been constituted and has taken charge of the investigation.

“We have constituted an SIT headed by Inspector General of Police Mr Kiran S. There is one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), one Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and one Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP),” SG Mehta told the apex court.

(With inputs from agencies)