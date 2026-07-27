CWG 2026: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for FINAL with brilliant comeback, WATCH

India’s day on the track had begun in the worst way possible as the nation’s fastest man Gurindervir Singh bowed out of the Commonwealth Games from the opening round of the men’s 100m heats





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India’s Murali Sreeshankar tops the men’s long jump qualifying round group A athletics at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. Sreeshankar, whose season’s best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m here to earn direct qualification from Group A. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)





After a disappointing start to the day in Athletics at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, there were a couple of positive updates for India from the track after long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and hurdle runner Tejas Shirse qualified for the finals of the men’s long jump and 110m hurdles event earlier today.

India’s day on the track had begun in the worst way possible as the nation’s fastest man Gurindervir Singh bowed out of the Commonwealth Games from the opening round of the men’s 100m heats. The Punjab-born sprinter was among the favorites to land a podium finish at the quadrennial event but he eventually finished 28th at the end of all the 11 heats.

It is definitely hard to imagine how someone like Gurindevir Singh, who broke the national record multiple times just two months ago, could not even get past the heats. He stands as the first and only Indian to break the 10.10 seconds barrier in the 100m event when he finished with a timing of 10.09s at the Federation Cup in Ranchi back in May.

The 25-year-old had made a positive start to the opening heat round but Jamaica’s Rohan Watson pulled away in the final 50 meters to qualify with a timing of 10.13 seconds.

Tejas Shirse, Murali Sreeshankar and Sajan Prakash proceed

After the initial disappointment on the track, positive updates arrived when the likes of Tejas Shirse, Murali Sreeshankar and Sajan Prakash qualified to the finals of their respectively disciplines.

Tejas Shirse clocks 13.76s to book his place in the Men’s 110m Hurdles Final – becoming the first Indian since Gurbachan Singh Randhawa (1966) to reach the Commonwealth Games final. 👏 Watch him in the Final on 28th July, 2:15 AM, LIVE & EXCUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV… pic.twitter.com/AQzp8JSH6I — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2026

Shirse, who is a National Record holder, became the first Indian ever to reach the finals of the men’s 110m hurdles event at the Commonwealth Games with a 3rd place finish in Heat 1 with a timing of 13.76 seconds.

Although he remained 49 seconds away from his season best of 13.27s, Tejas will get a shot at the Gold medal in the finale tonight from 2:15AM (IST) onwards.

His fellow countryman, Murali Sreeshankar qualified for the finals of men’s long jump by successfully breaching the qualification mark of 8 meters on his very first attempt. Sreeshankar made a leap of 8.01m to earn direct qualification from Group A.

Murali Sreeshankar wastes no time, sealing his place in the Long Jump Final with his very first jump of 8.01m. Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #GlasgowMeinTiranga #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/JvfeTimetr — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2026

In the previous Commonwealth Games edition, the long jumper had won the silver medal and this time around, he will be hoping to turn into a gold. He will fight for a podium finish in the finale on Wednesday, July 29.

Sajan Prakash clocks 1:58.59 to book his place in the Men’s 200m Butterfly Final at Glasgow 2026. 👏 Catch the Men’s 200m Butterfly Final LIVE on 29th July at 1:44 AM, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026… pic.twitter.com/wrtndKRudI — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 27, 2026

In aquatics, two-time Olympian Sajan Prakash qualified for the men’s 200m butterfly final after finishing as the sixth fastest swimmer in the heats. The Indian clocked 1:58.59s to finish second in Heat 2 behind Scotland’s Duncan Scott (1:58.29), earning a place in the eight-man final slated later tonight.