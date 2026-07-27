Roca Expands the Ohtake Collection: A Celebration of Organic Design and Artistic Legacy

Roca, the global leader in bathroom solutions, announces the Indian launch of an expanded Ohtake Collection, now enriched with new basin designs by architect and designer Rodrigo Ohtake. Building on the original collection conceived by the late, legendary Brazilian architect Ruy Ohtake, the expanded range brings a renewed vision of organic form, artistic sensibility, and material excellence to the contemporary bathroom.

Ohtake Collection Roca

A Legacy Rooted in Nature

The Ohtake Collection was born from the organic shapes that define the Brazilian landscape. For Ruy Ohtake, nature was not merely a reference — it was a vocabulary. Curving surfaces, round shapes, and undulating edges became the defining language of a designer whose ambition was always to awaken the senses and create a connection that transcended utilitarian function.

In developing the original collection, Ruy found an unexpected source of inspiration in the egg – admiring its exceptional structural rigidity achieved through the most delicate of forms. Drawing a parallel between the lightness of an eggshell and Roca’s proprietary Fineceramic® material, he harnessed cutting-edge technology to achieve the ultra-thin borders that give the collection its sculptural character.

The resulting pieces — with their sensual, undulating edges and outlines — evoke a walk along the shoreline rather than a conventional basin. As Ruy himself said: “A good piece of Architecture, of design, must have an element of unpredictability, of emotion.”

That first collection went on to receive the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2019, recognised for the way it fuses technology, functionality, and aesthetics in a symbiotic way.

Rodrigo Ohtake: Continuing the Family Dialogue

Since the passing of Ruy Ohtake in November 2021, his son Rodrigo Ohtake has led the OHTAKE office, a multidisciplinary studio spanning architecture, design, urbanism, and material innovation. For Rodrigo, the Brazilian landscape — its colours, forms, and atmosphere — remains a constant presence in his creative process. “Living with Art and Nature makes life gentler, softer,” he observes.

Growing up amid his father’s prolific architectural practice and the celebrated abstract works of his grandmother, pioneering Asian-Brazilian artist Tomie Ohtake, art and design are second nature for Rodrigo. His contribution to the Ohtake Collection for Roca reflects this layered inheritance — contemporary in sensibility, yet deeply rooted in a family tradition of transformative design.

New Basins: The Calla Lily and the Art of the Hand

For his debut contribution to the Ohtake Collection, Rodrigo sought to create designs that invite engagement. Taking Ruy’s celebrated curves as a starting point, he opened and softened the forms, extending the basin’s silhouette as if a cupped hand reaching to collect water.

The poetic inspiration for the two new over-countertop basins is the calla lily flower — its delicate, unfurling form translated into refined ceramic geometry. Rodrigo developed the designs through a hands-on process, sculpting miniature dough maquettes to find the ideal proportions, a creative method not unlike the artistic practice of his grandmother Tomie.

The new basins are available in three finishes: White, Matt Black, and a new Terracotta — an earthy, warm tone that evokes the ochre soils and sun-baked clay of the Brazilian interior. Rodrigo’s new designs were recognised for their originality with the “Best in Show” award at the 2023 Expo Revestir, the annual design event in São Paulo.

Fineceramic®: The Material of Sculptural Possibility

All Ohtake basins are crafted from Roca’s proprietary Fineceramic® — an advanced ceramic material that enables the ultra-thin walls and precisely tapered edges central to the collection’s sculptural identity. Fineceramic® delivers exceptional durability, scratch resistance, and a refined surface quality that ensures each piece retains its elegance through years of daily use.

Product Overview

The expanded Ohtake Collection is available in India and includes:

Over-countertop Fineceramic® Basin, 625 × 385 mm (RS327A1P..0) – Available in White, Stone, Matt Black, and Terracotta.

Over-countertop Fineceramic® Basin, 550 × 385 mm (RS327A13..0) – A refined mid-size option. Available in White, Beige, and Matt Black.

Over-countertop Fineceramic® Basin, Ø380 mm (RS327A15..0) – Available in White, beige, and Matt Black.

All basins are available in the following finishes: 00 White | 07 Stone | 65 Beige | 08 Matt Black | TC Terracotta (selected models).

About Roca

Founded in Barcelona in 1917, Roca is a family-owned company dedicated to the design, manufacturing, and distribution of complete bathroom solutions for architecture, construction, and interior design. Combining over a century of tradition and craftsmanship with a passion for innovation, Roca is today present in 170 countries, operating 79 factories across five continents with more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

Sustainability sits at the core of every Roca decision. The company has achieved a 54% decrease in water consumption, a 53% reduction in Scope 1+2 CO₂ emissions, and 78% of waste valorised — all between 2018 and 2024 — in pursuit of its net-zero ambition by 2045. Roca’s commitment extends beyond product performance to ensuring access to water and sanitation for communities that need it most.

In India, Roca continues to set the standard for premium bathroom experiences, bringing world-class design and engineering to homes, hotels, and commercial spaces across the country.

For more information, visit www.roca.in.