After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the E20 Janta Party is now in the news on social media. Who is behind the major digital campaign that is currently gaining momentum on social media platforms, including Instagram and X?





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E20 Janta Party: Who created it after CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest, why is it getting huge following, what are its demands? | Image: X





E20 Janta Party: Jantar Mantar was seen deserted on Monday after weeks of massive protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The party announced the end of the weeks-long protest after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the post of Union Education Minister on Saturday. Meanwhile, a new name has emerged that is rapidly going viral on the internet. It is an online campaign against E20 petrol blending. Within minutes, the page garnered millions of followers and discussion on social media platforms has intensified. People are raising questions about who is behind the ‘E20 Janta Party’ and what its demands are. Let’s know more about the E20 Janta Party.

What Is E20 Janata Party?

E20 Janata Party is not a registered party but a social media handle that was created on X and is rapidly gaining popularity. In the bio, the party described itself as the voice of Indian motorists. The digital campaign is being launched by people who believe that customers should also be given the option of purchasing 100 percent pure petrol. According to the E20 Janata Party, if the central government wants to make E20 available, there is nothing wrong in it, but people should also get an option to buy ethanol-free petrol.