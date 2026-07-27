Third year BTech IIT Guwahati student found dead at campus, suicide suspected; Investigation underway

In yet another tragic incident, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute’s campus in a suspected case of suicide.





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In yet another tragic incident, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead on the institute’s campus in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ritesh Raj Singh. Singh was a third-year student of the Computer Science and Engineering department and a resident of the Brahmaputra Hostel.

Disclaimer If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.