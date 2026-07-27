WATCH: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurate 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships

The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships were inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Thayagaraj Stadium in New Delhi.





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Delhi are hosts of Commonwealth TT Championships 2026. (Source: X)





Commonwealth Table Tennis Champions 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, taking place in New Delhi from July 27 to August 2 at the Thayagraj Stadium in the National Capital. The Commonwealth Table Tennis is returning to India for the first time after 7 years, where Indians had become only the third nation ever to sweep all seven gold medals in 2019 in Cuttack.

“Today, here in Delhi, the capital of India, we have all gathered for the inaugural ceremony of the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship. I extend a very warm welcome to all our honored guests. Most of all, a heartfelt welcome to all the sports personalities and players who have come to Delhi, India, from every corner of the world, representing 25 countries,” Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said at the inauguration ceremony of the tournament.

Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood arrive at the opening ceremony of the Delhi Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships pic.twitter.com/sWlGl1UHCx — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2026

The Commonwealth TT Championships is being held simultaneously with the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, as Table Tennis is not one of the disciplines in the event in Scotland. The Indian charge will be led by four former Olympians – Sreeja Akula, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai. Manush Shah, world No. 2 along side Manav Thakkar in the ITTF men’s doubles rankings, is also in the squad.

Thakkar will be the favourite to bag the gold medal in the event as he is the highest-ranked men’s singles player at world No. 38, with his doubles partner Manush Shah two places behind at 40. Harmeet Desai will be the defending men’s singles champion in the Commonwealth TT tournament.

Indians, however, will miss the services of Manika Batra – four-time gold medal winner – as he was not been named in the squad of the tournament. The Indian will face tough competition from England which features stars like Sam Walker, Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos, while Australia will be led by Olympians Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.

The Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 will feature 21 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams. India men’s team hold the highest seeding ahead of Australia and England. In the women’s draw, Singapore leads the seedings, followed by India and Australia.

The tournament will offer a record total prize purse of $110,000 – the highest in the Commonwealth TT’s history. Winners of the men’s and women’s team championships and the men’s and women’s singles titles will each receive $10,000, while champions in the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles events will earn $4,000 per event.

India squad for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

Men’s team: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain

Women’s team: Syndrela Das, Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh

Individual and doubles events (men): Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharji, Ronit Bhanja, Fidel Rafiq, Snehit Suravajjula, Aakash Pal, Jeet Chandra, Himnakul Poenga, Mudit Dani, Jash Modi, Divyansh Srivastav, Tanish Shetty, Reagan Albuquerque

Individual and doubles events (women): Sreeja Akula, Syndrela Das, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh, Tanisha Kotecha, Anusha Kutumbale, Sayali Wani, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Nithyasree Mani, Suhana Saini, Yashini Sivashankar, Kavya Pravin Bhatt, Sayanika Majhi, Madhurika Patkar, Selena Selva Kumar