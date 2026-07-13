Bad news for MS Dhoni’s CSK after IPL 2026 season, Chennai Super Kings have decided…

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have failed to qualify for the Playoffs since 2023 and finished in 8th place in IPL 2026.





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CSK finished in 8th place in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)





Five-time former champions Chennai Super Kings endured another disappointing season in the IPL 2026 as they failed to qualify for the Playoffs for the third successive year. CSK finished in 8th place in IPL 2026 with 12 points with 8 losses in 14 matches in the season. They have not decided to sack long-time head coach Stephen Fleming ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

Former New Zealand captain Fleming was associated with CSK for the last 17 years but has decided to part ways with the Chennai franchise after ‘open and honest discussions’ with the CSK management. He had first joined the team as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as the head coach from next year.

Fleming had a very strong bond with former captain MS Dhoni and formed one of the most successful captain-coach combinations with five IPL titles an two Champions League T20 crowns. From 2009 to 2026, CSK had qualified for the Playoffs record 12 times and for the final on 10 occasions.

Announcing the decision, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI President N. Srinivasan, paid tribute to Fleming’s contribution to the franchise. “Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence,” she said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team’s legacy,” the CSK owner added.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT The Super Kings and Head Coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to part ways.

Together, we shared one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in IPL history. The legacy you’ve built will continue to inspire us. With immense respect and… pic.twitter.com/qjvb4oZUuU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 13, 2026

CSK’s last title came in the 2023 season when they defeated Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the final, having finished ninth in the year before that. They finished fifth in the 2024 season while ending at the 10th and last place in 2025.

Fleming reflected on his long CSK association that began in 2008. “Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved,” Fleming said in the statement.

“Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,” Fleming added.

The former New Zealand southpaw also coached the Super Kings teams in the SA20 and the MLC. In SA20, Joburg Super Kings reached the playoffs in all four editions so far, without making the final. They also reached the playoffs in the first three editions of the MLC but never played in the final. In the 2026 edition of the MLC, which turned out to be Fleming’s last stint with a Super Kings team, Texas Super Kings failed to make the playoffs as they finished at the bottom of the table.

“From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths,” CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan said.

“His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together,” he added.

Dhoni, who was retained for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player, didn’t play a single match in IPL 2026 season after getting injured before CSK’s opening match vs Rajasthan Royals.