Jurassic Park fame actor Sam Neill dies at 78. The legendary New Zealand actor, known for Dr. Alan Grant and iconic films like Jurassic Park and The Piano, leaves behind a remarkable legacy.





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Sam Neill dies at 78





Hollywood is mourning the loss of veteran New Zealand actor Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise. The acclaimed actor has died at the age of 78, with his family describing his passing as sudden and unexpected. Across a career spanning more than five decades, Sam Neill became one of cinema’s most respected performers with memorable roles in Jurassic Park, The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, and Peaky Blinders.

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