The Times of Bengal

Badrinath donation case big update: SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail

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Badrinath donation case big update: SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail






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SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail


Badrinath donation case big update: SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail



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