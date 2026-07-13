Badrinath donation case big update: SIT recovers ‘Shaligram’ stone, laptop from Pramod Nautiyal, seeks custody to track money trail

Badrinath temple donations alleged theft case | SIT has recovered a ‘Shaligram’ stone and one laptop from the accused Pramod Nautiyal. During questioning, he had denied all the allegations. So far, no cash has been recovered from him. SIT to seek his police custody to investigate…

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2026