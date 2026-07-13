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House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter review Daeron Targaryen entry becomes the biggest talking point Netizens say This felt like peak

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House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. From praise for its emotional moments to discussions about its biggest twists, here’s how fans have responded to the latest chapter of HBO’s fantasy drama.

Published: July 13, 2026, 12:00 PM IST






House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter review: Daeron Targaryen's entry becomes the biggest talking point; Netizens say 'This felt like peak...'

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter review (PC: Twitter)


Another week, another unforgettable visit to Westeros. House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 has finally arrived, and it hasn’t taken long for fans to fill social media with their thoughts. The latest episode continues to raise the stakes in the Targaryen civil war, delivering tense political drama, emotional confrontations and moments that have left viewers talking long after the credits rolled. House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 pushes several key storylines forward while reminding audiences why House Of The Dragon remains one of television’s biggest fantasy series. As expected, X (formerly Twitter) has been buzzing with early reactions, take a look at House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter reactions. 

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 Twitter reactions 

Fans on X had a mixed but highly emotional reaction to House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4, praising the episode’s intense politics, dragon moments, and character developments. Many viewers celebrated Daeron Targaryen’s arrival, with reactions calling his storyline one of the episode’s biggest highlights. Many posts praised Queen Rhaenyra’s brilliant political moves as she shook up her small council to take total control. Fans of Team Black reacted with disbelief to Daemon lying to Rhaenyra about his daughter Rhaena finding a dragon. 


Read more:
House of the Dragon Season 3 episode 3 Twitter review: Netizens say Rhaenyra’s toughest battle begins with the crown- Check reactions

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 3 recap 

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 3 left several storylines hanging in the balance, setting the stage for another dramatic chapter. Rhaenyra found herself facing mounting political pressure as questions over her leadership continued to grow. At the same time, tensions within both rival factions intensified, with fresh alliances and betrayals reshaping the conflict. 

The episode also introduced new complications involving Daeron Targaryen, whose storyline added another layer of uncertainty to the growing war. By the closing moments of episode 3, it was clear that both the Blacks and the Greens were moving closer to an inevitable confrontation, making Episode 4 one of the season’s most anticipated releases.  

Where to watch House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 on OTT?  

House Of The Dragon Season 3 episode 4 premiered on July 12, 2026 (Sunday), at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max in the United States. In India, the episode is available to stream on JioHotstar on July 13, 2026 (Monday), at 6:30 am. 





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