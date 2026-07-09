Jana Nayagan release confirmed, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s final film to release on this date

Speculation around Jana Nayagan has intensified after a Canada distributor hinted at the release date of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s final film, sending fans into a frenzy.





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CM Vijay’s Jana Nayagan release update (PC: IMDb)





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay‘s much-awaited final film, Jana Nayagan, has once again become the centre of discussion after fresh developments hinted that its long-delayed theatrical release may finally be around the corner. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, recent updates have reignited excitement among fans eagerly waiting to watch the actor’s farewell film on the big screen. The project has faced several hurdles over the past few months, making every new update significant for audiences who have patiently waited for its release.

Canada distributor hints at Jana Nayagan release date

Fresh speculation began after Canada-based distributor York Cinemas shared a post on X announcing that Jana Nayagan would release in Canada from July 24. The post read, “Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan. Canada Release by York Cinemas. Igniting screens from July 24. Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration. Stay tuned for tickets.”

Although KVN Productions has not officially confirmed the release date, the distributor’s announcement has sparked widespread excitement among Vijay’s fans. Industry reports also suggest that overseas distributors have already been asked to prepare for a July 24 release. However, there is also speculation that the film could arrive a day earlier on July 23, depending on the makers’ final release strategy. An official confirmation is still awaited.

See viral post of Jana Nayagan release date here

Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with #JanaNayagan Canada Release by York Cinemas

Igniting screens from July 24. Get ready for the ultimate theatrical celebration.

Stay tuned for tickets #thalapathyvijay #yorkcinemas pic.twitter.com/CcyiZAZqUp — York Cinemas (@yorkcinemas) July 8, 2026

CBFC process reportedly completed for Thalapathy Vijay’s final film

Another major update surrounding the film is its certification process. Reports claim that the makers have submitted all the modifications suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), bringing the lengthy certification process to an end. The censor certificate is reportedly expected to be issued soon. Once that happens, the production house is likely to announce the official release date. The completion of the certification process has further strengthened speculation that Jana Nayagan is finally ready for its theatrical release after months of uncertainty.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Jana Nayagan was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, but its release was delayed after the film encountered issues during the certification process. After being submitted to the CBFC in December 2025, the examining committee reportedly suggested several modifications. Even after the makers resubmitted the film, the process remained stalled following objections raised over certain scenes that were believed to hurt public sentiments.

The issue eventually reached the Madras High Court before the makers withdrew their petition and agreed to send the film to the revising committee. At the same time, reports suggested that the timing of the film’s release had become a talking point because it was Vijay’s final film before entering full-time politics and ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is widely regarded as Vijay’s farewell film before his transition into full-time politics. The actor has since become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, making the film even more significant for his fans.

The film is produced by KVN Productions and directed by H. Vinoth. Besides Vijay, the cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in pivotal roles. With anticipation at an all-time high, fans are now waiting for the makers to officially confirm the theatrical release date.