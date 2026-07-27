Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: How the actress turned every role into a career milestone

Kriti Sanon’s career-defining movies showcase her transition from a promising newcomer to a National Award-winning actress, featuring key titles like Mimi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Crew.





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Kriti Sanon’s movies (Pic Collage)





As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, she has plenty of reasons to smile. The actress is currently enjoying one of the strongest phases of her career, with a string of successful films, growing acclaim as an actor, and impressive achievements as a producer and entrepreneur. Over the years, Kriti has consistently chosen diverse roles that challenge her as a performer and showcase her versatility. From content-driven stories to big-budget commercial entertainers, she has proved her ability to shine across genres, cementing her place as one of the most bankable and accomplished stars in Indian cinema today.

Kriti Sanon’s career-defining movies

Heropanti: Kriti announced her arrival in Bollywood as Dimpy, a young woman torn between tradition and personal choice. Even in her debut, she brought sincerity, warmth and emotional depth to the character, signalling the arrival of a promising new talent.

Luka Chuppi: As Rashmi, Kriti embraced a progressive, modern character who challenged societal norms around relationships. Her effortless blend of humour, confidence and conviction made the role relatable while reinforcing her growing popularity with audiences.

Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Playing an AI humanoid was unlike anything attempted by a mainstream Hindi film heroine. Kriti’s portrayal of Sifra balanced technical precision with emotional warmth, making the futuristic character believable while adding another unique role to her filmography.

Crew: Kriti seamlessly blended glamour, wit and confidence as Divya Rana. Sharing screen space with powerhouse performers, she stood out with her effortless comic timing and charismatic presence, contributing to one of the year’s biggest commercial successes.

Mimi marked a defining turning point in Kriti’s career. Carrying the film with emotional maturity, vulnerability and remarkable transformation, she delivered a performance that earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, firmly establishing her among the finest performers of her generation.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: With Bitti, Kriti broke away from the conventional heroine template. Fearless, independent and refreshingly authentic, she delivered one of the most loved performances of her career, proving her ability to anchor a film through character-driven storytelling.

Do Patti: Taking on the challenge of a double role while simultaneously making her debut as a producer, Kriti delivered two emotionally distinct performances that showcased her versatility. Do Patti also marked the successful beginning of Blue Butterfly Films, adding another milestone to her evolving career.

Tere Ishk Mein: With Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti stepped into one of the most emotionally demanding roles of her career. As Mukti, she embraced a raw, layered and deeply intense character, once again proving her commitment to pushing her creative boundaries and choosing performance-led cinema.

Cocktail 2: Kriti once again reaffirmed her command over mainstream commercial cinema. The film added another success to her remarkable winning streak, further cementing her position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable leading actresses. With consecutive successes across romance, comedy, drama and thrillers, she continues to demonstrate both consistency and versatility, making her rise one of the most compelling in contemporary Indian cinema.

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, she does so during a year where every chapter of her journey has reached new heights. From a promising newcomer to a National Award-winning actor, from a successful producer and entrepreneur to one of the country’s most sought-after stars, she continues to redefine what success looks like in modern Bollywood. Powered by a streak of back-to-back successes and an ever-evolving body of work, this isn’t just another birthday for Kriti Sanon, it is undoubtedly her best birthday yet, celebrating a superstar who continues to raise the benchmark with every new role and every new milestone.